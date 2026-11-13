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Presbyterian layoffs, Firefighter remembered, Storm moves into New Mexico, Pothole patrol, New Mexico United match
7 days ago
[1] Presbyterian Healthcare Services in ABQ lays off 135 more employees - One of the state's largest medical service providers is laying off more employees. Presbyterian Healthcare Services said they are making workforce changes related to their previous announcement to exit most medicare advantage plans and because of a decrease in overall membership. They say 135 employees will be laid off. They claim these changes do not include patient care roles in hospitals and clinics. In June, Presbyterian laid off 150 employees.