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24 Hours in Middleburg: Get Into the Christmas Spirit!
By Georgetown Media Group Graphics,11 days ago
Reservations, horses, hounds, hot chocolate, holiday shopping and a little Virginia wine. What more could you want?. There’s nothing quite like Christmas in Middleburg! On Saturday, December 5, this charming Hunt Country village pulls out all the stops with festive parades, decorated storefronts, great food and plenty of holiday cheer. Just over an hour from Washington, D.C., it’s the perfect Christmas escape.
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