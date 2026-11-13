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Trinity Park Conservancy’s Ambassadors Had Cocktails And A Chat About The Harold Simmons Park
By Jeanne Prejean,11 days ago
As guests gathered at Marguerite Steed Hoffman‘s jewel of a gallery for Trinity Park Conservancy’s (TPC) Cocktails and Conversation on Wednesday, October 7, Cistercian sophomore Santi Jorba sorta stood out among the well-heeled influencers and philanthropists (think Krystal Schlegel Davis, Bailey Harrison, Kaletta Blaffer Johnson, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Sabrina Harrison, Kira Nasrat and Fenil Ghodadra and Conservancy Board Chair Deedie Rose). Perhaps the youngest person in the crowd and the eldest son of the night’s Co-Chair Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Santi found the collection of art on the walls and sculptures throughout the gallery fascinating. He was particularly taken with Tau Lewis‘ “Evolver” (2024). There was just something about the life-sized figure made up of layers of hand-stitched materials that seemed to represent peeling away human layers, he said.
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