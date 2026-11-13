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American Heritage riverboat sinks after being struck by tanker in New Orleans (updated)
By Anne Kalosh,11 days ago
Rescue operations were remarkably successful at the Port of New Orleans after a tanker allided with the docked American Cruise Lines riverboat American Heritage, causing it to capsize and sink. News photos showed the classic paddlewheeler keeling over. 'Miracle on the Mississippi'. According to local news station 4WWL, New Orleans...