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Reservations at new Cincinnati sushi restaurant booked months out in advance
By Marella Porter,11 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A fresh take on Japanese dining is already drawing a crowd in Cincinnati, where a celebrity chef is bringing his vision of Japanese cuisine to the city. On its first day open, Suzu had hundreds of reservations. Suzu means bell in Japanese. The chefs here hope this place will become a gathering spot that calls people to the table.