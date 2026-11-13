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LEGO Insiders Private Shopping Event This Sunday
By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran,10 days ago
This is a reminder that LEGO Brand Stores will be holding their LEGO Insiders Private Shopping Event this coming Sunday. I believe some stores have also may have called you for a reminder as well. Not much is known on what will be happening except that the stores will open a little early for registrants to do some early shopping, some giveaways, and an exclusive building activity. I personally will be going to the Fashion Valley store in San Diego so say hi if you see me.