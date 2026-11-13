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Tyler Pounds flight canceled amid nationwide FAA ground stop
By Nic HuberTrent Bennett,11 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A flight between Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was canceled Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration announced a nationwide ground stop due to a communications outage. A flight information display showed the inbound and outbound legs of American Airlines Flight 4122 as...