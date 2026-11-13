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Nashville crime lab on pace to eliminate sexual assault kit backlog by end of 2026
By Ashley Griffin,11 days ago
Nashville’s police crime lab is on track to clear its sexual assault kit backlog by the end of the year, Mayor Freddie O’Connell said at a community roundtable. O’Connell said the Forensic Biology DNA Unit is now fully staffed and expected to process new cases as they arrive starting next year. The notes do not include the number of kits still awaiting testing or define what Metro considers the backlog.