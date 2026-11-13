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Shelby County Varsity Football Playoff Scores for Bi-District Playoffs (Final)
By Composed by J.J. Ford,11 days ago
November 13, 2026 - Shelby County Varsity Football Bi-District Playoffs Scores. Online Streaming (Please note, NFHS Network is a subscription service) Joaquin: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/uil/gam6dfbc7076d. Shelbyville: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/waskom-high-school-waskom-tx/gam539e5c014f. Tenaha: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/uil/gamd23199ceb9. ***Scores will be updated on this page and SCT’s Facebook page. Refresh page to see updates. Last update time will be notated in...