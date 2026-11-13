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Kentucky Newsmakers 11/8: Lexington Vice Mayor-Elect James Brown; Mayor Linda Gorton
By WKYT News Staff,11 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant speaks with Lexington Vice Mayor-Elect James and Mayor Linda Gorton. James Brown made history when received the most votes in the Lexington council at large race. As the top vote getter, he will become the first African American vice mayor ever to serve in the city. Brown and Mayor Linda Gorton have expressed confidence they can work together to move the city forward.