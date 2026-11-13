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Temporary Ceasefire Enables MSF to Deliver Medicines to Kherson Villages Near Frontline
4 days ago
First published November 2, 2026 by Médecins Sans Frontières. Following an agreement between the parties to the international armed conflict on a temporary ceasefire in parts of Kherson region from 27 October to 1 November 2026, MSF medical teams were able to deliver a three-month supply of essential medicines to three villages under Ukrainian government control: Muzykivka, Petrivka and Bohdanivka.