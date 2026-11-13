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Limestone Look Tile
8 days ago
Eclipta, a new launch of color body porcelain from Florida Tile, is inspired by the ancient limestone cliffs of Matera, Italy and the lunar eclipse. Eclipta features four colorways – Lunar White, Halo Ivory, Solstice Beige and Umbra – available in 12”x24” and 24”x48” field tile formats, a linear grooved deco and two mosaics. Florida Tile’s Dry-Fix technology creates surfaces that are both matte and reflective.