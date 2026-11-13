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The Daily Weekly (Nov. 9-13): Rob Sand’s lotto scam bust, the Bean fails to move, Mississippi voters ‘pick another protein’
By Emma McClatchey,11 days ago
Want to see these stories sooner? Subscribe to LV Daily and get news, events and amusing facts sent straight to your inbox, Monday through Friday. No AI or spam, ever!. Non-Iowans across social media seem fascinated to discover aspects of Governor-elect Rob Sand’s biography that many of his voters were already aware of, especially his modeling career in the early aughts. Another Sand rabbit hole: the Hot Lotto fraud scandal of the 2010s, which he helped investigate as deputy state auditor. A pair of brothers ultimately confessed to rigging lottery outcomes in five states over a decade.
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