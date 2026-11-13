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November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and it’s important to stay vigilant during the holidays
By Zoe Mowery,11 days ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and before you start traveling for the holidays to relatives, hotels, or Airbnbs, it’s important to know how to protect yourself. Firefighters say carbon monoxide calls have risen over the years because houses are more insulated than they were...