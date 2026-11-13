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The 10 Worst Albums From Usually Great Artists
By Jeremy Urquhart,11 days ago
If you put out enough stuff, regardless of the field you're in, it’s pretty much inevitable that you'll miss the mark on at least one occasion. You can see it with prolific authors, busy filmmakers, and then also with artists. If an artist or band hasn’t released anything bad as far as albums are concerned, then they're either a rare breed of artist/band, or they’ve not released a ton of albums.