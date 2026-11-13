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Guillermo del Toro’s Near-Perfect Fantasy Masterpiece Officially Returns in 1 Month
By Shrishty Mishra,11 days ago
Guillermo del Toro is undeniably one of the most renowned horror directors of our time. While slashers, jump scares, and evil monsters (human or otherwise) rule the genre and are often fan-favorite tropes, del Toro brings a unique blend of gothic horror, dark fantasy, and fairy tales to his work, presenting them through a sympathetic, artistic lens. Features like the Jacob Elordi-led Frankenstein, Cronos, Crimson Peak, and more give audiences a unique look at monsters, who are usually the genre's antagonists.