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The 10 Best Fire-Type Pokemon, Ranked
By Robert Lee III,11 days ago
From being one of the three different types from a trainer's first starter Pokémon to powerful legendaries that create scorching infernos, Fire-type Pokémon have been a staple of the franchise from the very beginning. While there aren't as many Fire-types compared to the other two starter types, the 103 different Pokémon that feature the Fire type are so rich with charm and blazing power that it's no surprise that the type has been an absolute fan-favorite.