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Netflix Officially Removes Major Awards Contender From Over 100 Theaters
By Rohan Naahar,11 days ago
Once again, Netflix appears to have chosen an international title as its best bet at the Oscars. The streamer has also had a change of heart about theatrical exhibition, with the Oscar contender becoming one of its first films to get a proper theatrical window ahead of its streaming debut. The film received a theatrical bow in European markets following a resounding premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it was instantly hailed as one of the year's best. The movie never quite received a nationwide release, and is now on its way out of theaters for the time being. It isn't uncommon for awards contenders to be re-plugged following the Oscar nominations.