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Witness describes the moment a tanker and cruise ship collided in the Mississippi River
By VIOLET BUCARO,11 days ago
A comedian and athlete visiting New Orleans watched as a tanker hit a cruise ship in the Mississippi River Friday. Randy Christie, a wrestler from New Jersey who flew in to perform at a comedy festival on the riverfront this weekend, was outside preparing for his performance Friday when he said he witnessed a tanker that appeared to be making a U-turn beneath the Crescent City Connection bridge.