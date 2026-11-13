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A24’s 10/10 Masterpiece Officially Removed From Nearly 1,400 Theaters
By Rohan Naahar,11 days ago
A24 didn't dilly-dally in putting the Oscar-contender Primetime out on digital even though the movie hasn't yet opened in most of the world. It remains to be seen if the studio follows a similar strategy with You Can See Everything, the three-hour documentary about disgraced tech founder Elizabeth Holmes. Coincidentally, both films have been helmed by Lance Oppenheim, who shared directing duties with Nathan Fielder on the documentary. The critically acclaimed epic has emerged as something of a phenomenon in its domestic run, having broken records for documentary features and cementing itself as a contender for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.