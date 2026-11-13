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Illinois State XC Concludes 2026 Season at NCAA Midwest Regional
9 days ago
AMES, Iowa. – The Illinois State cross-country program concluded its 2026 season at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday. The women's team placed 11th with 304 points ahead of Nebraska, Illinois, and Tulsa, gathering their highest finish since 2015 when they earned 11th place. The men's team collected a 12th-place finish with 360 points. This is the first time since 2013 that both Redbird squads placed in the top 15, where the women finished 11th, and the men placed 15th.