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Utah, BYU football games face travel disruptions from nationwide FAA ground stop
By Jared Turner, KUTV,11 days ago
Week 11 college football games involving the University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Utah State University may be impacted after a nationwide FAA ground stop put a halt to all outgoing flights across the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ground stop Friday afternoon following problems with...
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