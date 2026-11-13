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First Widespread Freeze of the Season Arrives Before a Next-Week Warm-Up
By Addison Bentley,8 days ago
FRIDAY: Sunshine won’t do much to offset the chill as a steady north wind brings colder Canadian air into the region. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 50s. Clear skies overnight will allow temps to fall into the 20s and 30s, setting the stage for the season’s first widespread frost and freeze. Take time to protect sensitive plants and outdoor pipes, bring pets inside, and check on vulnerable neighbors.