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2027 Thermoset TopCon Announces Call For Papers, Sponsors and Exhibitors
By Hannah Mason,4 days ago
The Thermoset Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE, Danbury, Conn., U.S.) announces its call for papers, exhibitors and sponsors for its annual Thermoset TopCon event to be held on May 11-12, 2027 at the Monona Terrace and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The theme for the 2027 event is “Thermosets: Reinforcing Transportation, Infrastructure & Products.”