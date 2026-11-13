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Alauna Carstens Chosen NAIA West Region Cross Country Athlete of the Year
By LocalTalk Contributor,11 days ago
Alauna Carstens (Sr.) from The Evergreen State College has been selected as the NAIA West Region Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year for the 2026 season by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). She was chosen in a vote by USTFCCCA member coaches. It is the second consecutive year that Carstens has been chosen for the award in cross country.
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