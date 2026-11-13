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FAA reports communication issues, prompting nationwide airport ground stops
By Warren Tennyson,11 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Air travelers across the country faced delays Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration reported communication issues that affected air traffic controllers and prompted ground stops at airports nationwide. The disruptions rippled through the national air system as airports implemented ground stops in response to the...