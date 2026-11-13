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First Alert: Saturday morning freeze followed by 70s next week
By Eric Brill,11 days ago
Below average temperatures are expected for the upcoming weekend, but warmer temperatures should prevail by the middle of next week. Afternoon high temperatures will be similar on Saturday to what Friday featured, meaning upper 40s to middle 50s are expected. There will be a few degrees added to Sunday, as temperatures will attempt to make a run to 60°. There will be a few more clouds around on Sunday than Saturday, but overall, dry weather conditions should prevail. If you are looking for some activities to do this weekend, go check out the Mid-South Weekend Guide!