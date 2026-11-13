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Natilus Enlists Composites Universal Group to Build Wings for Full-Scale Kona Aircraft
By Ginger Gardiner,4 days ago
Blended wing body (BWB) composite aircraft developer Natilus (San Diego, Calif., U.S.) has commissioned Composites Universal Group (CUG, Warren, Ore., U.S.) to build wings for the full-scale prototype of its Kona regional freighter aircraft. This development follows the Air Force’s investment of $3.5 million R&D funding to accelerate the development of Kona toward full-scale flight testing.