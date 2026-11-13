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Opterus Installs 140-Foot Composite Curing Oven for Large Solar Arrays
By Grace Stubbins,4 days ago
Opterus Research and Development (Loveland, Colo., U.S.), a provider of advanced deployable structures for space applications, has announced that its new 140-foot composite curing oven is operational, significantly expanding its capability to manufacture the lightweight, high-performance structural components needed for next-generation spacecraft. The oven supports Opertus’ evolution from advanced deployable structures R&D to the manufacture and delivery of mission-critical flight hardware for commercial, civil and defense space customers.