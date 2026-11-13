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CCIC, Michelin Engineered Polymers Launch Green Composites Joint Lab
By Grace Stubbins,7 days ago
The Yangtze River Delta Carbon Fiber and Composites Innovation Center (CCIC, Changzhou, China) has deepened its partnership with Michelin Engineered Polymers (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. — Michelin’s polymer and resin business unit — to accelerate commercialization of bio-based, formaldehyde-free composite materials for aerospace and rail transit applications. On Nov. 6, on the sidelines of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the two companies signed an agreement to inaugurate the Green Composite Materials Joint Laboratory.