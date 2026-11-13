undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mars Materials, NC State University Successfully Convert Industrial Pollution Into Precursor
By Grace Stubbins,4 days ago
On Nov. 10, Mars Materials Inc. (MM, Houston, Texas, U.S.) announced its latest breakthrough with North Carolina State University (NC State, Raleigh, U.S.), which helps solve the supply chain vulnerability that is precursor material. The company’s work involves sourcing captured pollution from industrial emitters and converting it into a safer, drop-in alternative called Hoigen-C. Recently, funded by the Textile Innovation Engine, MM and researchers at NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles demonstrated that Hoigen-C can be converted into polymer and spun directly into precursor on standard commercial equipment.