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Cranky Weekly Review presented by Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport: Labor Peace in Sight at Alaska, Frontier Gets Fancy
9 days ago
War is (Almost) Over: Alaska, Hawaiian Pilots Come Closer to Terms. The Master Executive Councils for both the Alaska and Hawaiian corners of the Air Line Pilots Association unanimously approved a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining agreement, potentially bringing in an end to almost two full years of negotiating.