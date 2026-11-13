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Operation Hope needs a Thanksgiving feast for 500 familiesFellsmere nonprofit seeks turkeys, chickens, hams and side dishes for its annual holiday food giveaway
By Helen Penland For Hometown News,9 days ago
FELLSMERE — Operation Hope is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving giveaway to help underprivileged families celebrate the holiday with a full meal. Founded by Jesse and Jann Zermano, the nonprofit organization has served the local community for 27 years, building a foundation of trust among area residents, businesses and churches.
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