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BREAKING: FAA orders nationwide groundstop, suspends all domestic outgoing flights
By Katie Sasamoto-Kurisu,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop at 2:54 p.m. CST today, halting all outgoing domestic flights across the United States due to “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety,” according to an FAA advisory. FAA technicians are actively investigating communications problems affecting air traffic control centers, but the groundstop remains in place “until further notice.”