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New Vince Lewis Guitar Arrangement, “Four” by Miles Davis
By Vince Lewis,8 days ago
Jazz guitarist Vince Lewis continues his JGT Arrangement Series with “Four” by Miles Davis. “Four” by Miles Davis is one of the most played Jazz Standards ever. It was recorded in 1954 on the album “The Miles Davis Quartet” which featured Horace Silver (P), Percy Heath (B) and Art Blakey (D). It is a 32 bar tune with interesting chord movement, It is generally played at a much faster tempo than the original version. This arrangement can be played at any tempo, depending upon the comfort level of the player moving through the chord shapes.