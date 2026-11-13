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Nevada Spells Out What Data Centers Must Promise for a Tax Break
By Staff Report,7 days ago
Nevada has put in writing what data center developers must promise before the state will consider giving them a tax break. The first test close to home could come Dec. 7, when the state Board of Economic Development is scheduled to consider five requests, including one from Wok LLC in Churchill County and two from Microsoft, one each in Lyon and Storey counties.