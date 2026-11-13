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DA chooses not to press charges against driver who killed 2 on soccer field during youth match
By Matt HeilmanJeffrey LutzJordan Gartner,11 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - The driver of a pickup that hit and killed two people and injured nearly a dozen others at a sports facility last month will not face charges. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett and Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan provided the update this week on the investigation.