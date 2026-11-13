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Zoo Lights Miami Opening Night 11/27/26
7 days ago
Zoo Lights Miami opens Friday, November 27, 2026 with its Opening Night and Tree Lighting Ceremony (tree lights at 7 PM). More than one million lights, a 26-foot LED holiday tree, Yuletide Carolers, Santa appearances through December 23, Meet the Grinch, an animal presentation at the Sami Family Amphitheater, themed photo spots and a brand-new train ride (additional fees apply). Zoo Lights runs 17 select nights: November 27 and 28; December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18-23 and 26-30, 2026, 6:30-10 PM nightly at Zoo Miami. Tickets are online only at shop.zoomiami.org; the event is expected to sell out. Coverage on SFL Date Ideas: https://www.sfldateideas.com/events — submitted by SFL Date Ideas, South Florida’s date-ideas guide.