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Prep state tourney updates, WWU soccer begins national tourney, Seahawks in Vegas and more | Northwest Sports Update
11 days ago
The Seahawks are hitting the road this weekend. They’re playing the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday as they try to enter their upcoming bye week on a high note. It will be a reunion with first-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, who served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run last season. It will also be a first look at No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, who will be making his NFL debut at quarterback.