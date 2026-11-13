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St. Louis Public Schools students get a new cosmetology wing at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy
By St. Louis Public Radio,11 days ago
St. Louis Public Schools students could have access to a new cosmetology wing at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy as soon as the spring semester. The ribbon cutting at the Midtown high school on Friday came after the Board of Education voted earlier this week to shut down nine schools and significantly scale back the district’s magnet school program.