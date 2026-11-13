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BOS Again Postpones Tax Sale Action Amid Questions About Collection Method, Timing and Contract
By Jarret Liotta,11 days ago
Selectmen again postponed tax sale action as questions remained about collection methods and how much time taxpayers would have to pay. Members sought further discussion with town counsel about the proposed contract’s scope and terms. A separate 3-2 vote acknowledged the tax collector’s recommendation without approving the contract.