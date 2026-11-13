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Greene County community mourns deputy killed in crash
By Cade Johnson,11 days ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — The Greene County community is mourning the loss of Deputy Devin James, who died in a car crash Thursday night while responding to a chase. Around 8:21 p.m., Greene County deputies responded to assist the Farmville Police Department in a chase. James was trying to catch up to the suspect when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed just north of the intersection of Highway 258 and Highway 13.
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