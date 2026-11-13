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🎙️ K-State Agriculture Today: 2309 – Grain Market Impacts from WASDE Report…Kansas Commodity Market
By Derek Nester,8 days ago
USDA Report Impact and Corn and Grain Sorghum Conversation. 00:01:05 – USDA Report Impact and Corn and Grain Sorghum Conversation: Daniel O’Brien, K-State grain economist, and Guy Allen, the senior economist at the IGP Institute, begin the show as they discuss the impact of the USDA report, macroeconomic topics, corn and grain sorghum.