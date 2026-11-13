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These open-ear earbuds from Shokz are more than worth it at just $99.95
By XDA Deals Desk,11 days ago
Open-ear earbuds let you keep listening to music or podcasts while staying aware of what's around you, making them great for people who walk around a city a lot and anyone at work who wants to listen to work but still hear their coworkers. The Shokz OpenFit 2+ open-ear earbuds are 50% off at Amazon for a limited time in an early Black Friday deal. We think it's worth a look if you've been curious about open-ear earbuds but didn't want to pay a premium price.