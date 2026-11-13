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SLC reopens Pioneer Park with new playground, ranger station, event space and "lit" sports courts.
By Benjamin Wood,10 days ago
DEPOT DISTRICT—The latest iteration of Pioneer Park formally debuted on Friday, following 9 months of work and $18 million in enhancements at the city's oldest gathering space. Speaking before a ceremonial ribbon cutting, Mayor Erin Mendenhall praised the parks' amenities, which include an upgraded playground and off-leash dog area,...
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