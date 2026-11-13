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11 days ago
#18 Oregon (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) We are at the juncture. We have been at the juncture before. We are here again. There is a football game in front of us. It will be played; some of us will watch it. We will care about it in the way we still can. In my case this will be staring dead eyed at the television until Michigan is down significantly, and then it will be splitting my attention between the game and garbage people post on the internet.