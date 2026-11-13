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Lossless audio is wasted on Bluetooth headphones, but 2027 might bring the solution
By Shivansh Raj Srivastava,11 days ago
I was invited to Realme's 16 Pro launch event back in January 2026. There, I received the Realme Buds Air 8 as a farewell gift, and when I saw the box, it had two logos in the corner: LHDC and a gold Hi-Res Audio badge. That's a lot of audiophile branding for just $43. Then I paired them with my OnePlus 13R, and saw the available Bluetooth codecs.