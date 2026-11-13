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I replaced Obsidian and OneNote with a 17-year-old app and I couldn't be happier
By Parth Shah,11 days ago
I have always had a soft spot for powerful note-taking apps. Obsidian impressed me with its flexibility, plugins, and local-first approach, while OneNote offered a familiar digital notebook experience. However, both had their shortcomings, so I decided to revisit an old favorite I had almost forgotten about: Evernote. Evernote’s recent...