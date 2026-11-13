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Fact Check: Trump DID 'Dump' Up To $1 Million In Nvidia Stock -- But Also Bought Up To $1.6 Million
11 days ago
Did President Donald Trump "dump" his Nvidia stock a few weeks before the Jensen Huang Chinese spy story dropped? Yes, but that is missing context: According to his financial disclosure, Trump sold between $500,001 and $1 million in Nvidia stock on Aug. 21, about 10 weeks before the New York Times first reported on the alleged Chinese spy on Oct. 29. He also bought between $766,004 and $1.6 million in Nvidia stock that month.