undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fact Check: NO Evidence Video Shows $28 Million In Cash Was Seized From Zelenskyy And His Wife's Cars
9 days ago
Does a viral video prove that $28 million was seized from cars belonging to the Ukrainian president and the first lady during an anti-corruption investigation? No, that's not true: The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office that participated in the investigation and whose logo appeared in the video told Lead Stories that the clip was not published on its official accounts on social media. Lead Stories found no reports from established news outlets corroborating that the investigation actually seized that money from the vehicles of Zelenskyy and his wife.